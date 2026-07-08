Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Down 1.4% - Should You Sell?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $358.02 and last traded at $361.92. Approximately 21,885,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,711,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.03.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is being highlighted as a beneficiary of the AI infrastructure spending boom, with demand for data centers, cloud expansion and AI hardware continuing to accelerate. This supports the bullish case for Google Cloud and overall revenue growth.

Alphabet is being highlighted as a beneficiary of the AI infrastructure spending boom, with demand for data centers, cloud expansion and AI hardware continuing to accelerate. This supports the bullish case for Google Cloud and overall revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet was cited as one of the companies already exposed to Anthropic ahead of a possible IPO, giving investors another way to gain indirect upside if the AI startup goes public. Article Title

Alphabet was cited as one of the companies already exposed to Anthropic ahead of a possible IPO, giving investors another way to gain indirect upside if the AI startup goes public. Positive Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway reportedly made a $10 billion private placement investment in Alphabet, reinforcing institutional confidence in the stock and potentially signaling more large-scale technology exposure ahead.

Berkshire Hathaway reportedly made a $10 billion private placement investment in Alphabet, reinforcing institutional confidence in the stock and potentially signaling more large-scale technology exposure ahead. Positive Sentiment: Google also backed Proxima Fusion in a €411 million funding round, extending Alphabet’s optionality in long-duration frontier technologies like fusion energy.

Google also backed Proxima Fusion in a €411 million funding round, extending Alphabet’s optionality in long-duration frontier technologies like fusion energy. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet’s upcoming Made by Google Pixel event is scheduled for August 12, which could provide a near-term product catalyst but is not yet a confirmed earnings driver.

Alphabet’s upcoming Made by Google Pixel event is scheduled for August 12, which could provide a near-term product catalyst but is not yet a confirmed earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles continued to frame Alphabet as a major AI winner and long-term core holding, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific disclosures.

Several articles continued to frame Alphabet as a major AI winner and long-term core holding, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Google updated the Chrome Web Store to prohibit prediction-market transactions amid backlash, adding another policy-related headline that may remind investors of Alphabet’s regulatory and platform-moderation risks. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Dbs Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. China Renaissance upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $445.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $413.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $372.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,656.24. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cadia Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cadia Private Client LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Evansbrook LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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