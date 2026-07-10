Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock Price Down 6.2% - Time to Sell?

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI - Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.21. 20,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 24,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alset in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on Alset

Alset Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 994.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,261,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,438. The trade was a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 90.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alset

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Alset by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,254 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alset by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,210 shares of the company's stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 596,572 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alset by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,254 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alset during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alset during the third quarter worth $171,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alset Company Profile

Alset Environmental, Inc NASDAQ: AEI is a technology company focused on the development and commercialization of advanced pyrolysis systems for the recycling of end-of-life tires and plastic waste. The firm's solutions are built around its proprietary HydroPyrolysis Reactor, which uses hydrothermal conditions to break down complex hydrocarbon feedstocks into valuable byproducts. By converting tire rubber and mixed plastics into recovered carbon black, pyrolysis oil, syngas and steel, Alset aims to provide an environmentally sustainable alternative to traditional disposal and incineration methods.

The company's HydroPyrolysis technology operates at moderate temperatures and pressures to maximize yield and purity of carbon-rich outputs.

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