ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:AIFC) Stock Price Up 10.5% - Here's What Happened

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:AIFC - Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.4201 and last traded at $0.4118. 734,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 969,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3727.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ALT5 Sigma in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ALT5 Sigma from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALT5 Sigma

ALT5 Sigma Trading Up 10.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:AIFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter. ALT5 Sigma had a negative return on equity of 68.25% and a negative net margin of 2,483.94%.The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ALT5 Sigma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ALT5 Sigma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALT5 Sigma during the third quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ALT5 Sigma by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALT5 Sigma in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ALT5 Sigma by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALT5 Sigma

ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments. The Biotechnology segment focuses on finding treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties.

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