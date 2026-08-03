AlTi Global (ALTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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AlTi Global Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:ALTI opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $562.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.71. AlTi Global has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut AlTi Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AlTi Global in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AlTi Global presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on ALTI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AlTi Global by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,545 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 170,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,258 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 60,177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,567 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,803 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AlTi Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,707 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles.

Further Reading

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