Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.7143.

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A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Altimmune from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALT

Altimmune Stock Performance

ALT opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.27. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 29.56 and a current ratio of 29.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.57% and a negative net margin of 214,860.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,901 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altimmune by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 10.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company's stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, dedicated to the development of vaccines and immunotherapeutics. The company leverages proprietary technology platforms to create intranasal vaccine candidates and novel therapies targeting liver diseases and metabolic disorders. Altimmune's approach emphasizes the stimulation of both systemic and mucosal immune responses to address unmet medical needs in infectious and chronic conditions.

Among its lead programs, NasoVAX is an investigational intranasal influenza vaccine designed to provide broad, long-lasting protection through a single, non-invasive dose.

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