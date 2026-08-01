Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut Alto Neuroscience from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.25.

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View Our Latest Analysis on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of NYSE ANRO opened at $27.09 on Friday. Alto Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.52 and a current ratio of 20.52. The stock has a market cap of $950.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). Analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANRO. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,723,196 shares of the company's stock worth $61,217,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,485,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 12.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,182,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 0.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,636,000 shares of the company's stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 494.7% during the first quarter. Spruce Street Capital LP now owns 1,325,210 shares of the company's stock worth $29,116,000 after buying an additional 1,102,366 shares during the period.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

Further Reading

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