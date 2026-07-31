Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $28.3680, with a volume of 942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alto Neuroscience from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alto Neuroscience presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $967.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 20.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,069 shares of the company's stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience NYSE: ANRO is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto's proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

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