Altria Group (MO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Altria Group to post earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $4.5782 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 287.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Altria Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Altria Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.57. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The firm has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $65.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,743.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 180,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,221,318.33. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,516,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,777,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265,780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 286.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,479,699 shares of the company's stock worth $295,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Altria Group by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,416,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,315,000 after buying an additional 1,814,224 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,071,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,423,000 after buying an additional 1,592,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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