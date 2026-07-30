Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.610-5.720 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Altria Group's conference call:

Adjusted diluted EPS rose 2.8% in Q2 and 4.9% in the first half , prompting Altria to raise the lower end of its 2026 guidance to $5.61–$5.72. The company returned nearly $3.9 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the first half.

, prompting Altria to raise the lower end of its 2026 guidance to $5.61–$5.72. The company returned nearly $3.9 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the first half. Altria’s smokeable products business delivered 2.4% adjusted operating income growth in Q2, with margins expanding to 64.8%. Marlboro maintained its premium leadership, while targeted Basic promotions helped capture discount-segment share and support PM USA’s overall profitability.

The nicotine pouch brand on! gained retail share after the national expansion of on! PLUS, reaching 8.6% share, up 0.8 percentage points sequentially. Helix plans a national rollout of 12 mg products in Q3 and additional flavors in Q4, although Q2 on! shipments declined 4.2% because of trade inventory and comparison effects.

gained retail share after the national expansion of on! PLUS, reaching 8.6% share, up 0.8 percentage points sequentially. Helix plans a national rollout of 12 mg products in Q3 and additional flavors in Q4, although Q2 on! shipments declined 4.2% because of trade inventory and comparison effects. Consumer pressure from inflation and elevated gas prices is driving continued trade-down into discount cigarettes; Marlboro’s overall retail share fell 1.5 percentage points year over year. Oral tobacco adjusted operating income also declined 8% in Q2 because of difficult comparisons and investments behind on! PLUS.

Management viewed recent FDA enforcement and guidance on illicit e-vapor and nicotine pouch products as constructive, and said it plans to reenter e-vapor with a modified NJOY ACE after its supplemental PMTA progresses. However, illicit flavored disposables remain prevalent and no timing was provided for the product’s return.

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Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $6.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.01. 21,325,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,574,487. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $77.06.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Altria Group's payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,401.12. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Altria Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Altria Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS increased 4.9% year over year to $1.48, supported by pricing in smokeable products. Revenue rose 1.2% to approximately $5.36 billion, narrowly exceeding analysts’ expectations. Altria Group Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Fiscal 2026 Adjusted EPS Outlook Narrowed

Adjusted EPS increased 4.9% year over year to $1.48, supported by pricing in smokeable products. Revenue rose 1.2% to approximately $5.36 billion, narrowly exceeding analysts’ expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company expanded its On! nicotine-pouch distribution to 120,000 stores, highlighting continued investment in smoke-free products and long-term category growth. Altria Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

The company expanded its On! nicotine-pouch distribution to 120,000 stores, highlighting continued investment in smoke-free products and long-term category growth. Neutral Sentiment: Altria maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $5.61-$5.72, but the narrower range provides limited upside relative to the $5.68 analyst consensus and underscores a cautious outlook.

Altria maintained fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance at $5.61-$5.72, but the narrower range provides limited upside relative to the $5.68 analyst consensus and underscores a cautious outlook. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS of $1.48 missed the $1.50 consensus estimate. The shortfall contributed to investor concerns that operating momentum is weakening. Altria Group Earnings Report

Quarterly EPS of $1.48 missed the $1.50 consensus estimate. The shortfall contributed to investor concerns that operating momentum is weakening. Negative Sentiment: Cigarette shipment volumes declined as inflation and weaker consumer spending pushed some smokers toward lower-priced products, pressuring premium brands such as Marlboro.

Cigarette shipment volumes declined as inflation and weaker consumer spending pushed some smokers toward lower-priced products, pressuring premium brands such as Marlboro. Negative Sentiment: Softer oral-tobacco performance and intensified competition in nicotine pouches offset some cigarette-related gains. Management also cited consumer trade-downs, raising concerns about growth and margins in Altria’s smoke-free transition. Altria Profit Falls on Softer Oral-Tobacco Performance

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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