Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.610-5.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $75.03 on Thursday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.06. The stock's 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. The firm has a market cap of $125.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.610-5.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,700.25. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claris Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,916,401 shares of the company's stock worth $687,100,000 after acquiring an additional 80,585 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,764 shares of the company's stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 616,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 42,584 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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