Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

AIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$67.00 to C$55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

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Altus Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AIF opened at C$50.73 on Tuesday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$36.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter. Altus Group had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of C$108.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment. A part of its revenue is also derived from the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

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