Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

ALMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alumis from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alumis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alumis from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

Get Alumis alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alumis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alumis by 320.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Alumis by 173.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Alumis by 1,028.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alumis by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Alumis by 104.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter.

Alumis Stock Performance

ALMS opened at $24.99 on Monday. Alumis has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of -0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Alumis had a negative net margin of 1,011.75% and a negative return on equity of 116.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alumis will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words "allumer"-French for illuminate-and "immunis"-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alumis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alumis wasn't on the list.

While Alumis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here