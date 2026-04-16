Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from TD Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the e-commerce giant's stock. TD Cowen's target price suggests a potential upside of 20.72% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Amazon.com to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.29.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2%

AMZN opened at $248.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.41 and a 200-day moving average of $224.70. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $165.29 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,686 shares of company stock worth $14,899,239. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major strategic leap — Amazon agreed to buy satellite operator Globalstar (~$11.6B), accelerating its Amazon Leo/direct-to-device push, strengthening an Apple tie‑in for iPhone emergency services, and positioning AMZN to compete with SpaceX/Starlink; markets and analysts reacted positively. Read More.

Major strategic leap — Amazon agreed to buy satellite operator Globalstar (~$11.6B), accelerating its Amazon Leo/direct-to-device push, strengthening an Apple tie‑in for iPhone emergency services, and positioning AMZN to compete with SpaceX/Starlink; markets and analysts reacted positively. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street backing — several firms have reiterated/raised buy ratings and price targets (Citizens, Loop Capital, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed buy), supporting near-term momentum and analyst-driven flows into the stock. Read More.

Wall Street backing — several firms have reiterated/raised buy ratings and price targets (Citizens, Loop Capital, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed buy), supporting near-term momentum and analyst-driven flows into the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AWS & AI product tailwinds — Amazon launched Amazon Bio Discovery and is being linked with broader AI/cloud demand (and reported OpenAI-Amazon partnership chatter), which underpins higher-margin AWS growth and investor optimism about recurring revenue expansion. Read More.

AWS & AI product tailwinds — Amazon launched Amazon Bio Discovery and is being linked with broader AI/cloud demand (and reported OpenAI-Amazon partnership chatter), which underpins higher-margin AWS growth and investor optimism about recurring revenue expansion. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and earnings positioning — unusually heavy call option volume ahead of April 29 earnings shows positioning for positive earnings/AI updates but also raises the risk of volatility into the print. Read More.

Options and earnings positioning — unusually heavy call option volume ahead of April 29 earnings shows positioning for positive earnings/AI updates but also raises the risk of volatility into the print. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Related financing/portfolio activity — Amazon‑backed companies (e.g., X‑Energy IPO filing) and broader M&A/space headlines are keeping investor attention on Amazon’s longer-term capital deployment and strategic diversification. Read More.

Related financing/portfolio activity — Amazon‑backed companies (e.g., X‑Energy IPO filing) and broader M&A/space headlines are keeping investor attention on Amazon’s longer-term capital deployment and strategic diversification. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Seller backlash on platform changes — hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott protesting payout and advertising policy changes and a temporary fuel surcharge; if sustained, this could pressure marketplace revenue and margins. Read More.

Seller backlash on platform changes — hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott protesting payout and advertising policy changes and a temporary fuel surcharge; if sustained, this could pressure marketplace revenue and margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational/legal risks — recent headlines about a worker death at a fulfillment center and a class‑action suit alleging Fire TV degradation add reputational and legal noise that can amplify short‑term selling, especially if escalations or regulatory scrutiny follow. Read More.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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