Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93, FiscalAI reports. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.03 billion.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 3.9%

Amazon.com stock traded up $8.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100,048,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,505,375. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $246.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.06.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 136,719 shares of company stock valued at $36,703,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $313.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon delivered a significant Q2 “double beat,” reporting adjusted earnings of $5.75 per share versus the $1.82 consensus and revenue of $200.61 billion versus estimates of $197.03 billion. Net sales grew 20% year over year, marking Amazon’s first quarter above $200 billion. Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results

Amazon delivered a significant Q2 “double beat,” reporting adjusted earnings of versus the $1.82 consensus and revenue of versus estimates of $197.03 billion. Net sales grew 20% year over year, marking Amazon’s first quarter above $200 billion. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue rose 37%, its fastest growth in roughly four years and significantly above expectations. Surging enterprise AI spending, along with new arrangements involving Meta and OpenAI, reinforced the view that Amazon’s AI infrastructure investments are strengthening its cloud franchise. Amazon's AWS posts fastest growth since 2021

revenue rose 37%, its fastest growth in roughly four years and significantly above expectations. Surging enterprise AI spending, along with new arrangements involving Meta and OpenAI, reinforced the view that Amazon’s AI infrastructure investments are strengthening its cloud franchise. Positive Sentiment: Advertising revenue climbed 26% to nearly $20 billion, while Prime Day helped support e-commerce activity. Operating income increased to $27.5 billion, and AWS operating profit reached $16.6 billion, highlighting the contribution of higher-margin businesses. Amazon Thrives On Big Q2 For AI

Advertising revenue climbed 26% to nearly $20 billion, while Prime Day helped support e-commerce activity. Operating income increased to $27.5 billion, and AWS operating profit reached $16.6 billion, highlighting the contribution of higher-margin businesses. Positive Sentiment: Amazon-owned Zoox received a temporary U.S. regulatory exemption to begin charging for rides in purpose-built, steering-wheel-free robotaxis. The approval offers a potential long-term growth opportunity, although the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Amazon's Zoox wins first US approval

Amazon-owned Zoox received a temporary U.S. regulatory exemption to begin charging for rides in purpose-built, steering-wheel-free robotaxis. The approval offers a potential long-term growth opportunity, although the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft’s strong results helped ease broader concerns that AI spending may be excessive, improving sentiment toward hyperscalers such as Amazon. However, investors remain focused on whether returns will justify Amazon’s planned infrastructure spending.

Microsoft’s strong results helped ease broader concerns that AI spending may be excessive, improving sentiment toward hyperscalers such as Amazon. However, investors remain focused on whether returns will justify Amazon’s planned infrastructure spending. Negative Sentiment: Amazon projected Q3 revenue of $197 billion to $202 billion, below the $204.6 billion analyst consensus. The company’s approximately $200 billion 2026 capital-expenditure plan, debt financing, and reports of costly AI deployment overruns remain risks to free cash flow and margins. Amazon Q2 earnings and capital expenditure

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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