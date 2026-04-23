Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective points to a potential upside of 23.36% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.75.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.2%

AMZN opened at $255.36 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $178.85 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $451,642,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here