Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at KeyCorp

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $285.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. KeyCorp's target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.71% from the stock's current price.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.30.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $250.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.14. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $165.29 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,465,945. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 879.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after buying an additional 25,017,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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