Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 2.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $280.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $255.94 and last traded at $255.36. Approximately 35,847,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 49,769,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.91.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $288.66.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at $562,815,090. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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