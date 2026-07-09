Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 1.4% Higher - What's Next?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $247.50 and last traded at $247.04. Approximately 36,952,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 50,288,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.62.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $313.00 target price (up from $312.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance upped their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $253.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $239,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 107,563 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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