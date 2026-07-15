Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 3% Higher - What's Next?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $256.48 and last traded at $254.96. 43,823,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 49,907,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.49.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies and Citizens JMP both reiterated bullish views on Amazon, with JMP setting a $315 price target and Jefferies arguing Amazon offers a lower-cost way to gain exposure to AI data centers and cloud growth.

Jefferies and Citizens JMP both reiterated bullish views on Amazon, with JMP setting a $315 price target and Jefferies arguing Amazon offers a lower-cost way to gain exposure to AI data centers and cloud growth. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s AI and infrastructure investment story remains a major driver, with coverage highlighting its expanding custom silicon/chip efforts, heavy warehouse robotics spending, and potential to turn AI chips into a large future business.

Amazon’s AI and infrastructure investment story remains a major driver, with coverage highlighting its expanding custom silicon/chip efforts, heavy warehouse robotics spending, and potential to turn AI chips into a large future business. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services continues to attract optimism as Jefferies and other outlets pointed to resilient Prime Day consumer demand and accelerating AWS momentum heading into the next earnings report.

Amazon Web Services continues to attract optimism as Jefferies and other outlets pointed to resilient Prime Day consumer demand and accelerating AWS momentum heading into the next earnings report. Amazon Leo signed an agreement to bring satellite internet service to underserved communities in South Africa in 2027, underscoring the company’s broader long-term connectivity ambitions. Article: Amazon Leo to bring satellite internet to South Africa in 2027

Neutral Sentiment: Dave Brown, a longtime senior AWS executive and advisor to CEO Andy Jassy, is leaving Amazon after 19 years and will be replaced by another senior company leader; the move signals management turnover but does not appear to change the core business outlook.

Dave Brown, a longtime senior AWS executive and advisor to CEO Andy Jassy, is leaving Amazon after 19 years and will be replaced by another senior company leader; the move signals management turnover but does not appear to change the core business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Electrovaya announced a commercial relationship and warrant transaction with Amazon, which is supportive for Amazon’s operations but is more meaningful for Electrovaya’s stock than for AMZN. Article: Electrovaya Announces Commercial Relationship with Amazon

Electrovaya announced a commercial relationship and warrant transaction with Amazon, which is supportive for Amazon’s operations but is more meaningful for Electrovaya’s stock than for AMZN. Negative Sentiment: Amazon’s planned $25 billion bond sale drew attention to rising AI infrastructure spending, and some market commentary suggested bond investors are becoming more cautious about the scale of hyperscaler debt financing.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $313.00 price objective (up from $312.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $252.16 and its 200-day moving average is $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $239,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 175,274 shares of company stock worth $46,621,204 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,690,463,000 after buying an additional 4,275,942 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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