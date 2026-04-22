Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO John Alexander Young Sells 1,971 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,971 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $118,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 117,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,380. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Alexander Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, John Alexander Young sold 3,038 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $164,477.32.

On Tuesday, March 17th, John Alexander Young sold 4,577 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $241,528.29.

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Ambarella Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.28. 505,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,990. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Consumer Edge reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ambarella from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambarella

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company's stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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