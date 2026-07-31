Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Director Ricardo Manuel Frangat Moreira Sells 468,040 Shares of Stock

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) Director Ricardo Manuel Frangat Moreira sold 468,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,441,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,240,000. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Ambev Stock Down 0.8%

ABEV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 57,167,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,950,451. The stock's 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.45.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 17.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0092 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Ambev's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Scotiabank lowered Ambev from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ambev from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ambev from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ambev from $2.65 to $2.90 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ambev

Institutional Trading of Ambev

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 172,969,655 shares of the company's stock worth $427,235,000 after buying an additional 14,468,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,462,628 shares of the company's stock worth $112,293,000 after buying an additional 33,842,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ambev by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,505,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,354,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Ambev by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,600,124 shares of the company's stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 874,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company's stock.

Ambev News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ambev this week:

About Ambev

Ambev NYSE: ABEV is a Brazilian-based beverage company that produces, distributes and markets a broad portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The company's core business centers on brewing and selling beer, alongside a range of soft drinks, bottled water, energy drinks and other malt-based beverages. Headquartered in São Paulo, Ambev operates an integrated value chain that covers manufacturing, packaging, logistics and commercial sales to retail, on-premise and institutional customers.

The company traces its origins to the 1999 merger of two historic Brazilian breweries, and later became part of the broader global brewing group through subsequent industry consolidations.

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