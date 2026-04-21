Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities' target price points to a potential upside of 25.61% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMBQ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ambiq Micro from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ambiq Micro from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambiq Micro currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.80.

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Ambiq Micro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBQ opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $744.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. Ambiq Micro has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $51.76.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Ambiq Micro had a negative net margin of 50.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.35%. Ambiq Micro has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.390--0.330 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambiq Micro will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambiq Micro news, Director Joseph A. Tautges sold 7,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 48,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,511,126. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 122,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,358. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 18,611 shares of company stock worth $573,008 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Ambiq Micro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambiq Micro during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambiq Micro during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Ambiq Micro during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Ambiq Micro during the third quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

Ambiq Micro Company Profile

Ambiq Micro NYSE: AMBQ is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company's core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq's products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company's flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

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