AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMC. Benchmark upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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AMC Entertainment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AMC Entertainment this week:

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron acquired 250,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,437,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,363,087.60. This trade represents a 11.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company's stock.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 23.9%

Shares of AMC opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.22.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $979.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company's core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark's RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

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