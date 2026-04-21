Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $95.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Amdocs's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Amdocs's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Amdocs's payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,037,015 shares of the technology company's stock worth $969,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,766 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,110,393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $169,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 32.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,779 shares of the technology company's stock worth $193,620,000 after acquiring an additional 573,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,892,761 shares of the technology company's stock worth $232,903,000 after acquiring an additional 560,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 543,875 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,787,000 after acquiring an additional 448,358 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

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