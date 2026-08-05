Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Insider Michael Moehn Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) insider Michael Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $708,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,758,113.44. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Ameren Stock Performance

AEE traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.05. 1,664,286 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,422. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $96.57 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Ameren had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Ameren's payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 4,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,269 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 14,759 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AEE shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameren from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ameren from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ameren

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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