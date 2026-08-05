Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the utilities provider's stock. UBS Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 24.56% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMRC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Ameresco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Ameresco from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ameresco from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.33.

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Ameresco Trading Down 8.0%

NYSE AMRC traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 607,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.34. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $515.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $465.18 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ameresco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $322,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,521.97. This trade represents a 31.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $302,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,277.28. This represents a 28.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 26,355 shares of company stock valued at $852,270 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,477 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,433 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $1,187,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company's stock.

Ameresco News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameresco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameresco reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $515.5 million, well above the $465.2 million analyst consensus and 9.1% higher than the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS of $0.20 matched expectations. Ameresco Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Ameresco reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $515.5 million, well above the $465.2 million analyst consensus and 9.1% higher than the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS of $0.20 matched expectations. Positive Sentiment: New awards totaled approximately $1.8 billion, while the company’s backlog increased 32% to a record level. Management cited strong electricity demand and growing demand for energy infrastructure as key drivers. Ameresco books $1.8 billion in new awards

New awards totaled approximately $1.8 billion, while the company’s backlog increased 32% to a record level. Management cited strong electricity demand and growing demand for energy infrastructure as key drivers. Positive Sentiment: Ameresco raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $1.15-$1.35, above the previous analyst consensus of $1.09. Analysts also remain bullish: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $62 from $59 and maintained a Buy rating, while the broader consensus implies substantial upside. Ameresco price-target update

Ameresco raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $1.15-$1.35, above the previous analyst consensus of $1.09. Analysts also remain bullish: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to $62 from $59 and maintained a Buy rating, while the broader consensus implies substantial upside. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call emphasized a strong project pipeline and sustained demand, but investors will need to monitor the timing of project conversions and whether the large backlog translates into profitable revenue.

Management’s earnings call emphasized a strong project pipeline and sustained demand, but investors will need to monitor the timing of project conversions and whether the large backlog translates into profitable revenue. Negative Sentiment: Although revenue exceeded expectations, quarterly EPS declined from $0.27 to $0.20 year over year. Ameresco also reported a net margin of only 1.40% and return on equity of 2.97%, highlighting limited current profitability. Ameresco meets Q2 earnings estimates

Although revenue exceeded expectations, quarterly EPS declined from $0.27 to $0.20 year over year. Ameresco also reported a net margin of only 1.40% and return on equity of 2.97%, highlighting limited current profitability. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s retreat likely reflects profit-taking after its post-earnings surge, alongside concerns about valuation, leverage and execution risk. Ameresco trades at roughly 46 times earnings with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, leaving the shares sensitive to disappointment.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc is a leading independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions for businesses and governments across North America, Europe and other select markets. Its integrated services portfolio includes energy efficiency retrofits, infrastructure upgrades, distributed generation systems and facility-scale renewable projects. Leveraging performance-based contracting models, Ameresco designs, finances, installs and maintains energy improvements intended to reduce operational costs, mitigate environmental impact and enhance resiliency for its clients.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, Ameresco has completed thousands of projects spanning solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, landfill gas‐to‐energy, energy storage and microgrid installations.

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