America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.1571.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded America Movil from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on America Movil in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.80 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on America Movil to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut America Movil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on America Movil from $21.80 to $20.80 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On America Movil

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 375,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 54,152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in America Movil by 2,189.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in America Movil by 15.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 102,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in America Movil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company's stock.

America Movil Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AMX stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.66. America Movil has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. America Movil had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 9.38%.The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that America Movil will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a $0.3078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. America Movil's payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

America Movil Company Profile

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family's telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

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