American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $372.9474.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

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American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $337.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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