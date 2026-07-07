American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $338.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $330.00 to $338.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the payment services company's stock. TD Cowen's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.79% from the stock's previous close.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $368.50.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.99. 163,433 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,582. American Express has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.American Express's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth about $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 19.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here