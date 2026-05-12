American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

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American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. 337,318 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,047. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.82. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $38.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 44,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,151.40. The trade was a 2.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 36,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,983.90. The trade was a 5.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $183,684. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 34.8% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,891 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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