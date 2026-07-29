American States Water (AWR) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect American States Water to announce earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $171.7210 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 19.66%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American States Water to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.45 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. American States Water's dividend payout ratio is 58.60%.

Insider Activity

In other American States Water news, SVP Paul J. Rowley sold 1,304 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $99,169.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $495,846. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 662 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $50,033.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,212.44. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American States Water by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,240 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $97,648,000 after purchasing an additional 758,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,848 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,286 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,133,000 after purchasing an additional 72,253 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 409,638 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,691,000 after buying an additional 112,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,620 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $22,394,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered American States Water from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American States Water from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American States Water to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American States Water has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on American States Water

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company NYSE: AWR, founded in 1929 and headquartered in San Dimas, California, is a publicly traded utility holding company. The company operates primarily through two regulated segments—water and electric utilities—and provides non-regulated water system services. Over its history, American States Water has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, positioning itself as a reliable provider of essential services in its core territories.

Within its regulated water utility segment, American States Water serves more than 250,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across 35 communities in six counties of California.

Further Reading

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