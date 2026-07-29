American Superconductor (AMSC) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect American Superconductor to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $87.1250 million for the quarter. American Superconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170- EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. American Superconductor had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $86.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $82.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company's revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $70.49. The stock's fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 3.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMSC. Freedom Capital raised American Superconductor to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMSC

Insider Activity at American Superconductor

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 16,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $603,581.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,131,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,390,741.05. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $253,566.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,525,762.42. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 37,391 shares of company stock worth $1,463,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in American Superconductor by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Superconductor by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation NASDAQ: AMSC is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company's engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC's portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

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