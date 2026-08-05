American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Announces Earnings Results

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. American Superconductor had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 32.19%. American Superconductor updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.170- EPS.

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American Superconductor Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,189. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 3.27. The company's 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Superconductor to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Superconductor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMSC

Insider Activity at American Superconductor

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $253,566.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,762.42. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 16,117 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $603,581.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,131,929 shares in the company, valued at $42,390,741.05. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,391 shares of company stock worth $1,463,119. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,381 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the technology company's stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in American Superconductor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Superconductor by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,705 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation NASDAQ: AMSC is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company's engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC's portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

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