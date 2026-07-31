Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $555.3333.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $636.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Ameriprise Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $471.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $467.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of AMP opened at $544.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $422.37 and a one year high of $553.46. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.81 by $0.26. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 45.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,012 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.95, for a total transaction of $6,045,037.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,079,060.55. The trade was a 66.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Jerryl Williams sold 8,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.35, for a total transaction of $4,428,063.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,793. The trade was a 54.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock worth $18,227,419. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 73,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 134.8% in the second quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Ameriprise Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameriprise Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameriprise reported quarterly earnings of $11.07 per share, exceeding the $10.81 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.6% year over year to $4.90 billion. The earnings growth and steady dividend support the investment case. Earnings growth and dividend article

Ameriprise reported quarterly earnings of $11.07 per share, exceeding the $10.81 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.6% year over year to $4.90 billion. The earnings growth and steady dividend support the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded AMP from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” adding to a generally favorable analyst outlook. Jefferies also maintains a Buy rating with a $645 price target, while the analyst consensus is “Moderate Buy” with a target of about $555. Zacks upgrade report

Zacks Research upgraded AMP from “Hold” to “Strong Buy,” adding to a generally favorable analyst outlook. Jefferies also maintains a Buy rating with a $645 price target, while the analyst consensus is “Moderate Buy” with a target of about $555. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, equivalent to $6.80 annually and a yield of approximately 1.3%. The modest payout ratio leaves room for continued capital returns if earnings remain strong. Ameriprise dividend and market data

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, equivalent to $6.80 annually and a yield of approximately 1.3%. The modest payout ratio leaves room for continued capital returns if earnings remain strong. Neutral Sentiment: Ameriprise was recognized by J.D. Power for outstanding customer service for the fifth consecutive year. The award reinforces brand quality and client-retention potential but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. J.D. Power recognition article

Ameriprise was recognized by J.D. Power for outstanding customer service for the fifth consecutive year. The award reinforces brand quality and client-retention potential but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Negative Sentiment: CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,012 shares for approximately $6.05 million, reducing his position by 66.25%. Insider William Jerryl Williams also sold 16,104 shares across two transactions for roughly $8.67 million, cutting his holdings substantially. The sales may weigh on sentiment, although insider transactions do not necessarily signal a change in the company’s fundamentals. SEC insider transaction filing

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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