AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMSF. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMERISAFE from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on AMERISAFE from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AMERISAFE from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AMERISAFE from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 714 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5,714.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 943 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 148.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. AMERISAFE's dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

Amerisafe, Inc NASDAQ: AMSF is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance products and services in the United States. The company focuses on underwriting and managing workers' compensation policies for small to mid-sized public and private businesses, particularly in higher-hazard industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. Through its network of independent agents, Amerisafe delivers tailored coverage solutions that combine robust risk management support with loss prevention programs designed to enhance workplace safety.

In addition to core insurance offerings, Amerisafe provides extensive risk control resources, including safety training, on-site consultations and claims management services.

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