AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.3333.

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. Mizuho set a $270.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get AMETEK alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 878.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $227.66 on Friday. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $174.43 and a fifty-two week high of $243.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Key Headlines Impacting AMETEK

Here are the key news stories impacting AMETEK this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for AMETEK to $8.07 per share from $7.97, signaling stronger expected performance in the current year.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for AMETEK to $8.07 per share from $7.97, signaling stronger expected performance in the current year. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its FY2027 estimate to $8.47 per share and FY2028 estimate to $9.10, reinforcing a favorable longer-term earnings outlook.

The firm also increased its FY2027 estimate to $8.47 per share and FY2028 estimate to $9.10, reinforcing a favorable longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Other revisions were slightly higher for several near-term periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, which may support sentiment that AMETEK can keep delivering steady growth.

Other revisions were slightly higher for several near-term periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, which may support sentiment that AMETEK can keep delivering steady growth. Neutral Sentiment: A recent article highlighted “2 reasons to watch AME and 1 to stay cautious,” suggesting investors are weighing both the company’s growth opportunities and potential risks.

A recent article highlighted “2 reasons to watch AME and 1 to stay cautious,” suggesting investors are weighing both the company’s growth opportunities and potential risks. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha also noted AMETEK’s effort to broaden its aerospace and defense footprint, which could be a strategic growth driver but is not an immediate earnings catalyst.

Seeking Alpha also noted AMETEK’s effort to broaden its aerospace and defense footprint, which could be a strategic growth driver but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some estimates were cut slightly for Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2028, which may temper enthusiasm a bit and help explain why the stock is not moving higher more aggressively.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMETEK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMETEK wasn't on the list.

While AMETEK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here