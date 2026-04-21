AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.6667.

A number of research analysts have commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Get AMETEK alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE AME opened at $236.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $153.73 and a twelve month high of $242.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from AMETEK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 878.6% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMETEK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMETEK wasn't on the list.

While AMETEK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here