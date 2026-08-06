AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $285.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. AMETEK traded as high as $257.95 and last traded at $254.6860, with a volume of 1274888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $254.05.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AME. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AMETEK from $257.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.93.

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Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets and ratings. DA Davidson lifted its target from $265 to $285 and initiated a “buy” rating, while BNP Paribas Exane increased its target from $270 to $280 and upgraded AMETEK to “outperform.” The new targets imply roughly 10%–12% potential upside from the current share price. Benzinga analyst actions Ticker Report analyst actions

DA Davidson lifted its target from $265 to $285 and initiated a “buy” rating, while BNP Paribas Exane increased its target from $270 to $280 and upgraded AMETEK to “outperform.” The new targets imply roughly 10%–12% potential upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. AMETEK reported adjusted EPS of $2.09, above the $1.99 consensus and up from $1.78 a year earlier. Revenue increased 15% year over year to $2.04 billion, surpassing the $1.95 billion estimate, with stronger sales in its EIG and EMG segments. AMETEK second-quarter earnings

AMETEK reported adjusted EPS of $2.09, above the $1.99 consensus and up from $1.78 a year earlier. Revenue increased 15% year over year to $2.04 billion, surpassing the $1.95 billion estimate, with stronger sales in its EIG and EMG segments. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. Full-year EPS guidance was set at $8.20–$8.30, above the $8.14 analyst consensus, while third-quarter guidance of $2.08–$2.10 also exceeded expectations. The increase reinforces confidence in continued organic growth, acquisitions and operating execution. AMETEK raised full-year guidance

Full-year EPS guidance was set at $8.20–$8.30, above the $8.14 analyst consensus, while third-quarter guidance of $2.08–$2.10 also exceeded expectations. The increase reinforces confidence in continued organic growth, acquisitions and operating execution. Neutral Sentiment: AMETEK introduced the Grabner Vision Pro Series, a new fuel-analysis product line that could support long-term growth, although the immediate financial contribution is not yet clear. Grabner Vision Pro Series launch

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $831,372,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,807,664 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $576,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,818 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 539.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,070,555 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $219,796,000 after purchasing an additional 903,061 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,977 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,444,000 after purchasing an additional 695,419 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in AMETEK by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 785,020 shares of the technology company's stock worth $147,584,000 after purchasing an additional 631,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $235.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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