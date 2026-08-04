AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.200-8.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.0 billion. AMETEK also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.080-2.100 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $265.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 341,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $179.24 and a 52 week high of $257.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 934 shares of the technology company's stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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