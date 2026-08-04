AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.080-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. AMETEK also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.200-8.300 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $265.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price target on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.29.

View Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $245.54. 341,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK has a one year low of $179.24 and a one year high of $257.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $233.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.300 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMETEK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMETEK wasn't on the list.

While AMETEK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here