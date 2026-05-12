Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently sold shares of Amgen Inc. NASDAQ: AMGN. In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Amgen stock on April 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS BROKERAGE ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Carrier Global NYSE: CARR on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Carrier Global NYSE: CARR on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of United Rentals NYSE: URI on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group NYSE: UNH on 4/22/2026.

on 4/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW on 4/20/2026.

on 4/20/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 4/17/2026.

on 4/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Voyager Technologies NYSE: VOYG on 4/14/2026.

on 4/14/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Marvell Technology NASDAQ: MRVL on 4/6/2026.

on 4/6/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Salesforce NYSE: CRM on 4/6/2026.

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Amgen Trading Down 0.6%

AMGN opened at $329.59 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $353.07 and its 200-day moving average is $342.21. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $177.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is 70.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $381.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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