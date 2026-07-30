Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to announce earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $179.9210 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.28). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company had revenue of $171.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.46 million. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 263.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,583 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,200 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Founded in 2004, Amphastar focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of injectable and inhalation products. The company's manufacturing facilities in California produce both generic and proprietary formulations designed to address urgent and chronic medical conditions.

Amphastar's portfolio includes a range of injectable generics such as epinephrine, naloxone and lidocaine, serving hospital, emergency medical and retail pharmacy channels.

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