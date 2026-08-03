Amphenol (NYSE:APH) CEO Sells $80,785,000.00 in Stock

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $80,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $311,427,305.99. This represents a 20.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Adam Norwitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Richard Adam Norwitt sold 186,104 shares of Amphenol stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $30,199,096.08.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00.

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Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,975,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,653,168. The firm has a market cap of $201.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.14. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $104.71 and a one year high of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Amphenol by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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