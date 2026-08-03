Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Up 5.6% - Here's Why

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.1390. Approximately 4,547,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 8,397,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMPX shares. Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,002,702.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,280,854 shares in the company, valued at $18,943,830.66. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 3,208 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $55,145.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 801,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,774,518.90. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,144 shares of company stock worth $5,049,997. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,657 shares of the company's stock worth $56,245,000 after buying an additional 616,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 253,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 363,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 410,724 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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