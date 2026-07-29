Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Down 7.5% - Here's Why

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.4460. 5,945,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,458,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Clear Str began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 7.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 2.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Stepien sold 60,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $897,782.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 699,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,342,617.42. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 28,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $426,129.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 804,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,898,821.22. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,144 shares of company stock worth $5,049,997. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,737,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,117.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,943,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,450,000 after buying an additional 1,784,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,295,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,846 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 12,063.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company's stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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