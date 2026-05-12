Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Up 6.6% - Here's What Happened

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.8410. Approximately 10,414,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 8,950,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amprius Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate for Amprius Technologies to $0.03 from $0.02, signaling slightly better expected near-term profitability. Article Title

Northland Securities raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate for Amprius Technologies to $0.03 from $0.02, signaling slightly better expected near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Northland also reiterated a bullish long-term view, forecasting FY2028 EPS of $0.23, which is above consensus expectations and suggests confidence in Amprius’ earnings ramp. Article Title

Northland also reiterated a bullish long-term view, forecasting FY2028 EPS of $0.23, which is above consensus expectations and suggests confidence in Amprius’ earnings ramp. Neutral Sentiment: Northland lowered its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.00 from $0.01 and held Q4 2026 at a small loss, indicating the path to consistent profitability may still be uneven. Article Title

Northland lowered its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.00 from $0.01 and held Q4 2026 at a small loss, indicating the path to consistent profitability may still be uneven. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS estimates, reflecting a more cautious near-term outlook even as the stock’s long-term story remains intact. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMPX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 6.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 2.20.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.The company had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $257,718.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 723,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,349,032.80. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Chu sold 155,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,877,952.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 127,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,771.50. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,539,829 shares of company stock valued at $42,323,376. Insiders own 12.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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