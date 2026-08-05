Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Up 9.2% - Here's Why

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $11.8010. 12,161,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,416,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

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Amprius Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue substantially exceeded expectations. Second-quarter revenue reached approximately $34.0 million, up 126% year over year and above analyst estimates near $29.3 million–$29.9 million. Amprius Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

Second-quarter revenue reached approximately $34.0 million, up 126% year over year and above analyst estimates near $29.3 million–$29.9 million. Positive Sentiment: Growth is translating into stronger gross profit. Gross profit rose to about $9.3 million, suggesting improving product economics as Amprius scales its silicon-anode lithium-ion battery business. The company also raised its full-year outlook, reinforcing the view that rapid growth may continue. Amprius Is Turning Rapid Growth Into a Bigger Promise

Gross profit rose to about $9.3 million, suggesting improving product economics as Amprius scales its silicon-anode lithium-ion battery business. The company also raised its full-year outlook, reinforcing the view that rapid growth may continue. Positive Sentiment: Liquidity remained a relative strength. Cash and cash equivalents increased to approximately $74.5 million, while total liabilities declined to about $23.5 million. These figures provide additional resources for capacity expansion and product development.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to approximately $74.5 million, while total liabilities declined to about $23.5 million. These figures provide additional resources for capacity expansion and product development. Neutral Sentiment: The quarterly loss was broadly in line with expectations. Amprius reported a loss of roughly $0.03–$0.04 per share, compared with a consensus loss of approximately $0.02–$0.03. The loss improved from $0.05 per share a year earlier, but the company remains unprofitable. Amprius Technologies Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

Amprius reported a loss of roughly $0.03–$0.04 per share, compared with a consensus loss of approximately $0.02–$0.03. The loss improved from $0.05 per share a year earlier, but the company remains unprofitable. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation remain concerns. Amprius posted an operating loss of about $4.3 million and negative operating cash flow of approximately $2.9 million. Continued investment and a negative net margin could limit the stock’s upside if revenue growth does not eventually produce sustainable profits.

Amprius posted an operating loss of about $4.3 million and negative operating cash flow of approximately $2.9 million. Continued investment and a negative net margin could limit the stock’s upside if revenue growth does not eventually produce sustainable profits. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment. Recent reported insider transactions showed sales without purchases over the past six months, including substantial selling by senior executives and other insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPX. Wall Street Zen lowered Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Clear Str initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 28,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $426,129.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 804,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,898,821.22. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,459,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 359,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,170,554.60. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 310,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,997 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $19,737,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,117.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,943,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $10,295,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 12,063.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,217 shares of the company's stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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