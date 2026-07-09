Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Amrize logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Amrize Ltd has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from 17 brokerages, with an average 12-month price target of $63. Analyst views are mixed but generally positive, with nine buy ratings, one strong buy, and seven holds.
  • Recent insider buying has been notable: executives Nollaig Forrest and Roald Brouwer bought shares in May, and insiders purchased 54,920 shares worth about $2.7 million over the last 90 days.
  • The company recently reported quarterly earnings of ($0.16) per share, missing estimates, while revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $2.18 billion. Amrize also paid a $0.11 dividend and ended the period with a dividend payout ratio of 21.05%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Amrize.

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

AMRZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on shares of Amrize and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Amrize in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on Amrize in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Amrize from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

View Our Latest Report on AMRZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nollaig Forrest purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 20,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,011,984.75. This trade represents a 11.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 19,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,688.88. This trade represents a 8.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,920 shares of company stock worth $2,717,429. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amrize

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRZ. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amrize in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amrize by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Amrize Price Performance

NYSE:AMRZ opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.67. Amrize has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amrize will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Amrize Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amrize Right Now?

Before you consider Amrize, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amrize wasn't on the list.

While Amrize currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026 Cover
10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
By Jessica Mitacek | July 2, 2026
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
By Jessica Mitacek | July 3, 2026

Recent Videos

The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines