Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

AMRZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on shares of Amrize and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Amrize in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on Amrize in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Amrize from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nollaig Forrest purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 20,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,011,984.75. This trade represents a 11.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer acquired 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 19,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,688.88. This trade represents a 8.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,920 shares of company stock worth $2,717,429. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amrize

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRZ. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amrize in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amrize by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Amrize Price Performance

NYSE:AMRZ opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.67. Amrize has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amrize will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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