Analysts Set Expectations for Employers FY2028 Earnings

Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at DOWLING & PARTN issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Employers in a research report issued on Friday, July 31st. DOWLING & PARTN analyst P. Christensen expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year. The consensus estimate for Employers' current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Employers (NYSE:EIG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Employers had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EIG. Zacks Research downgraded Employers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Employers from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Employers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Employers from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EIG

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of EIG opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.19 million, a PE ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 0.47. Employers has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $52.59.

Employers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Employers's dividend payout ratio is 197.10%.

Institutional Trading of Employers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 32.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,037 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Employers by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,685 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 67,992 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Employers by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 35,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Employers by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,609 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc NYSE: EIG is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through its subsidiaries, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Employers Preferred Insurance Company, the firm specializes in providing workers' compensation coverage alongside an array of commercial insurance products. Its service offerings include general liability, commercial auto, businessowners policies and umbrella coverages, tailored to meet the risk-management needs of small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

The company markets its insurance solutions primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to underwrite policies that address the unique exposures faced by clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail and service sectors.

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