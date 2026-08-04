Go Pro
→ 1 Stock to Own by July 31st (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
AnaptysBio logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AnaptysBio has a “Moderate Buy” consensus from 12 analysts, with nine buy ratings, two holds and one sell; the average 12-month price target is $82.
  • Recent analyst actions were generally positive, including HC Wainwright initiating coverage with a $95 target and UBS raising its target to $76, although Piper Sandler reduced its target to $93 and Weiss Ratings maintained a sell rating.
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of $1.84 per share, missing the $0.64 consensus estimate, despite revenue of $25.56 million exceeding expectations; the stock opened at $53.66, with a market capitalization of about $1.59 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $90.00 price target on AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 0.72. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $72.36.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 5,864.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 940.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 987.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company's technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company's pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AnaptysBio Right Now?

Before you consider AnaptysBio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AnaptysBio wasn't on the list.

While AnaptysBio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines