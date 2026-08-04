AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $90.00 price target on AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th.

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AnaptysBio Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 0.72. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $72.36.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 5,864.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 940.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 987.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company's technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company's pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

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